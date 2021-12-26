Beginning on Monday, December 27, 2021 mobile COVID testing will be available in the parking lot of City Hall in Utica until further notice.

The mobile unit will be in the parking lot weekdays, Monday through Friday, from 9:00am until 5:00pm. Note that the mobile unit will not be open on New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31st.

Utica City Hall Photo Credit: Jim Rondenelli, WIBX/TSM

The mobile testing site is being operated by Precision Clinical Laboratory (PCL). Testing will be done for COVID-19 and its known variants at this site. According to a written release from the City of Utica, “PCL has a proven track record of quick turnaround times for results, and the tests are free with most medical insurances.” Residents are advised to call their insurance company to see if the tests are covered. They may also call PCL with questions at: (315) 316.0616.

The mobile unit is open to the public and no appointments are necessary. Because of this residents should be prepared to wait if there is a line since there is no pre-scheduling of appointments and the usage cannot be predicted.

Mayor Rob Palmieri says that the City is “significantly increasing the capacity for individuals to be tested. While testing is vitally important, we encourage as many residents as possible to get vaccinated and boostered as it is key to promoting individual and public health.”

Oneida County currently has a COVID positivity rate between eight and nine percent, according to the most recent data available from the New York State Department of Health. As of this posting, among the counties in Central New York, Cayuga has the lowest incidence and percentage of COVID positive residents in the region with a positivity rate of approximately 8.1 percent.

