‘Have the Time of Your Life!’ Own This 30 Acre Lake George Resort!

For Sale! You Can Own This 30 Acre Lake George Resort!
The Canoe Island Resort was built in the 1940s and the home is the original lodge. The 30-acre resort is up for sale for $9 million. There are impressive log accents and hand-sewn beams throughout. The main lodge is being sold completely furnished. The great room boasts a custom stone fireplace and a huge banquet/dining room along with a full bar with lake views. There are 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 4 half baths. The Tyrolian Room downstairs is a seasonal room with a beautiful stone fireplace and a huge dance floor. There are multiple cottages that can be rented out. The beachfront sits on the shores of Lake George with beach chairs and a rooftop deck for entertaining.