Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted.

Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."

Former Jail

The jail was built in 1802 and was used to hold prisoners until 1851 when it closed. A new one was built on Mohawk, Street in Utica and the Whitestown jail reverted back to the heirs of Hugh White according to the original deed.

Some of the prisoners held in the former jail may still be there today. Or at least their spirits. "The house is believed to be haunted," said Baker. "Ghost Hunters from The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) have been here on three separate occasions. They have experienced and documented the strange sounds and happenings that many of the residents have experienced over the years."

Rather than fearing the unknown, Baker embraces it, with a Halloween collection that she said didn't happen overnight. "It has taken us 17 years to get it where it is today. Every year, blood, sweat, and many tears go into creating this display."

If you think it looks spooky during the day, you should see it at night.

True Spirit of Halloween

All that hard work Baker puts into bringing out the true spirits of Halloween on Park Avenue in Whitesboro is worth it. "I love it when anyone who walks or drives by stops to praise my display and takes pictures to share with others. Seeing the kid's faces light up in amazement truly makes it all worthwhile."

