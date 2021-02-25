Guy Fieri Brings Flavortown to Upstate New York With New Ghost Kitchen

Take your taste buds on a trip to Flavortown, now in Upstate New York!

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has expanded his Flavortown Kitchen brand, opening numerous restaurants under the same name across the country. One of his latest additions is actually in the Capital Region, and it's run as a delivery-only ghost kitchen, with Fieri's dishes coming from the kitchen of another restaurant.

Let's break it down: The restaurant's website states that Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen is located at 44 Wolf Road in Colonie, the same address as Italian restaurant Buca di Beppo. So when you order any of the delectable items off of the Flavortown menu, it's actually prepared and cooked at Buca di Beppo and you'd never even know... Hence, the "ghost kitchen."

Get our free mobile app

The Flavortown Kitchen website shows a variety of menu items, from Jalepeño Pig Poppers and S-M-Cheesesteak Egg Rolls to the Real Cheezy Burger and Chicken Parm-eroni. There are even a couple desserts for the chocolate lover in your life. I mean, cheesecake topped with salted potato chips, crushed pretzels and fudge sauce?! Say no more!!

Food from Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen is available for delivery through apps like DoorDash and UberEats, as well as through the kitchen's website.