Reddit Criticizes New York Man’s Plan to Bring Shotgun on Public Hiking Trail

Someone on Reddit recently posted a rather controversial question to the /adirondacks group: Is it legal to bring a shotgun on a hike?

Here, paraphrased, is the original question:

I know about the bear and moose. I know the black bear is more afraid of you than you are of it... But in the off chance we see one and it does, for whatever reason, want to make us dinner... I would like to have one.

I've been on quite a few hikes in my lifetime, and I've never seen anyone who felt the need to carry a shotgun or rifle. Many of the commenters felt -- as I did -- that the concept was a little ridiculous.

Honestly, if you're that afraid of being killed by a moose or a black bear in the ADK's, maybe hiking isn't for you.

via GIPHY

When it comes to carrying a firearm on a hike, not only are you lugging needless weight, the threat from wildlife on a high-traffic, public hiking trail is virtually nonexistent.

Here’s some advice, leave your shotgun at home. You’ll look like a doofus lugging that thing around and likely be the butt of the jokes for anyone passing you. You wont see a bear or a moose on Whiteface or Marcy.

But regardless of what these commenters felt about the ridiculousness of the scenario, the question remained: is it legal?

YES... IT IS TECHNICALLY LEGAL

As far as legality, yes, it is technically legal, although it's dependent on the location. A county park may have a local ordinance against open carry, but in the greater Adirondack Park or Catskill Park, it is perfectly legal. However, the DEC stresses that it's much more reasonable to carry bear spray.

But remember... bringing your shotgun to hunt on state land? That's 100% illegal.

"Take a Hike!" Nine Upstate New York Hikes That Everybody Can Enjoy! Taking a hike doesn't mean you have to punish yourself with a difficult hand over hand climb to some remote mountaintop. At least it doesn't mean that for this writer! Here are 9 hikes you can take which, for the most part, are more like an enjoyable "walk in the woods." And remember, the view from the top when you finally get there is always worth the trip!

The 13 Least Visited State Parks in New York Not every state park can be Niagara Falls. Here are the 11 least visited state parks in New York, according to 2021 attendance numbers. (Source: data.ny.gov)