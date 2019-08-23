A group of seniors citizens were arrested in Connecticut after they were observed engaging in lewd, sexual activity in a conservation area. The 5 men and 1 woman range in age from 62 to 85 and were found in possession of magazines and condoms in the Grace Richardson conservation area in Fairfield, CT.

According to the CtPost

"The following arrests were made: Daniel Dobbin, 67, charged with breach of peace and public indecency; Otto D. Williams, 62, charged with breach of peace; Charles L. Ardito, 75, charged with breach of peace; John Linartz, 62, charged with breach of peace and public indecency; Richard Butler, 82, breach of peace; Joyce Butler, 85, breach of peace."

All of the arrested seniors were set free with a promise to return to court.