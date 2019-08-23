2 Tornadoes Confirmed In Albany Area

We had some crazy weather Wednesday, but not as bad as the Capital District.

The National Weather Service in Albany confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in upstate New York with the first hitting Johnstown.

WNYT says the damage, uprooted trees, was consistent with an EF1 tornado believed to touched down at 2:24 p.m. and reached maximum wind speeds of 85mph.

The second tornado hit Saratoga Springs at 3:35 p.m, also rated as an EF1 with a maximum wind speed of 105mph. Damage included dozens of uprooted and snapped trees along with extensive damage to one home.

There were no reports of injuries related to either tornado.

