Senator Joseph Griffo is introducing legislation that would provide sign-on and retention bonuses for police officers, teachers and nurses in New York.

He says the bill would use federal funding and provide for one-time signing bonuses of $7,500 and retention bonuses of $2,500.

Griffo says the funding will enable local governments and other entities to provide sign-on bonuses to attract and keep police officers, including correctional officers, nurses, teachers and emergency medical technicians.

“We must consider innovative solutions to address shortages in key segments of the state’s workforce, including sign-on and retention bonuses,” Griffo said. “New York State has the ability to cover these one-time bonuses thanks to funding from the federal government. We can use this funding to ease labor shortages and help recruit and retain teachers, nurses, emergency medical technicians and police officers.”

Griffo also has proposed a comprehensive initiative to recruit and retain primary care physicians and other specialists, especially in Upstate New York communities.

The senator says the legislation comes as New York is facing a significant shortage of workers in several field in the coming years.

For example, a report from the State Department of Health indicates there will be a shortage of over 39,000 RN’s in New York state by 2030.

There will also be a need for 180,000 teachers over the next decade as 33 percent of active members could retire in the next five years, according to the New York State United Teachers.

