Griffo Introduces Bill To Help Barbershops And Salons

Senator Joseph Griffo is introducing a bill to help barbershops and hair salons recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation would repeal the state’s prohibition on barbering on Sunday.

It would lift the prohibition and allow establishments to open their doors for business on Sunday if they choose to do so.

"The existing law prohibiting the operation of barbershops and salons on Sundays is antiquated and unnecessary, especially at a time when many of these businesses are planning to reopen and in need of revenue due to their COVID-19 related closure," Griffo said. "This bill provides these businesses with an option that can help them recover economically, position them to recoup financial loses and provide New Yorkers with additional access to certain personal care services."

The bill comes as barbers, hair stylists and salons prepare to resume operations in Phase 2 of the state’s re-opening plan.

The legislation is sponsored in the Assembly by Assemblyman Billy Jones of Plattsburgh.