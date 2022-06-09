Grey Poupon Mustard Ice Cream Is a Thing Now

It's time for some special summer flavors of ice cream. The Van Leeuwen Ice Cream company has been surprising us for a few years now with their unique flavors.

This Year's Summer Flavors

Released on the first of June, the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Company has come up with five new flavors for you to enjoy this summer:

Campfire S’mores

Grey Poupon with Salted Pretzels

Espresso Fior Di Latte Chip

Honey Cornbread with Strawberry Jam

Summer Peach Crisp

Yes, You Read That Correctly -- Grey Poupon Ice Cream

Many people like to have mustard on their pretzels, so Van Leeuwen decided to make an ice cream flavor that combined those two flavors and also include the sweet flavor of ice cream. I've seen this stuff on the shelves at the store, but have yet to try it. Those who have reviewed it on the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Facebook page have given it mixed reviews.

One person said...

I really like the Grey Poupon and Pretzel ice cream.

While another person said...

I don't think I've ever literally gagged after taking a bite of something, like I did after one small bite of this abhorrent creation.

Where You Can Find Van Leeuwen Ice Cream?

These summer flavors are available exclusively at Walmart.

Last Year It Was Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Ice Cream

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is not new to making some strangely flavored ice creams. In 2021 they came up with a Kraft Macaroni and Cheese ice cream. It was liked so well that it was brought back this spring for a limited time. They also have a Pizza Ice Cream that has "cream cheese and mozzarella ice cream with a tomato jam swirl and basil crust cookies."

How It All Started

Ben and Pete Van Leeuwen and Laura O’Neill started Van Leeuwen Ice Cream out of a yellow truck on the streets of New York City back in 2008. Their mission was "to make good ice cream, from good ingredients, that makes you feel good." You can find their ice cream in their scoop shops in New York, New Jersey, California, Pennsylvania and Texas. If you are not traveling through one of those states, you can also find their products in some grocery stores (including Walmart) or in their online store. For more information on the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Company, visit their website or their Facebook page.