State Police recently conducted an Underage Drinking initiative in Oneida County.

On Wednesday, June 8, Police checked 11 different businesses and ten were found to be in compliance

The following locations were found to be in compliance.

Sunoco, 4644 Rome Taberg Rd, Lee, NY 13363

4644 Rome Taberg Rd, Lee, NY 13363 Cliffs Market , 4094 St Rt 69 Taberg, NY 13471

, 4094 St Rt 69 Taberg, NY 13471 Fastrac , 24 Main Street, Camden, NY 13316

, 24 Main Street, Camden, NY 13316 Byrne Dairy, 16 Main Street, Camden, NY 13316

16 Main Street, Camden, NY 13316 Y-Hill Express , 2344 St Rt 49 Blossvale, NY 13308

, 2344 St Rt 49 Blossvale, NY 13308 Sylvan Spirits, Wines and Liquors, 1714 Main Street, Sylvan Beach, NY 13308

1714 Main Street, Sylvan Beach, NY 13308 Circle K , 1510 Main St, Sylvan Beach, NY 13308

, 1510 Main St, Sylvan Beach, NY 13308 Circle K , 4835 St Rt 365, Oneida (Verona), NY 13421

, 4835 St Rt 365, Oneida (Verona), NY 13421 Foodland , 5343 E. Seneca St, Vernon, NY 13476

, 5343 E. Seneca St, Vernon, NY 13476 Byrne Dairy, 216 Erie Blvd E, Rome, NY 13440

The Circle K Store on Seneca Street in Vernon was found not to be in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to persons under 21 years old.

A clerk the store was charged with unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under 21.

State Police targeted nearly two dozen convenience stores in Oneida County in early May.in an underage drinking initiative.

21 of the 22 stores checked were found to be in compliance with the law.

During an underage initiative held in Herkimer County in April, 10 of 13 locations checked were found to be in compliance.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Oneida Indian Nation's The Villages At Stoney Creek Apartments The Oneida Indian Nation is announcing a new employees housing program. The Villages at Stoney Creek Apartments will 50 apartments avialable to workers at below-market rates.

Remembering Fallen Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy Kurt Wyman A Remembrance Ceremony was held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Kurt B Wyman Law Enforcement Building in Oriskany. The Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in the line of duty 11 years ago.