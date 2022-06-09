Ex-Motley Crue Singer John Corabi Thinks He Knows Why Nikki Sixx Is ‘So Butthurt’ With Him

Former Motley Crue singer John Corabi reportedly thinks Crue bassist and co-founder Nikki Sixx is "butthurt" with him for comments he made a decade ago.

Appearing on The SDR Show last week, Corabi proposed that Sixx took offense because he suggested parts of the hair metal band's memoirs were embellished, particularly excerpts illustrating drug use, per Ultimate Guitar.

Corabi replaced Vince Neil in Motley Crue for a time in the mid-'90s. Sixx wrote The Heroin Diaries in 2007, followed by The First 21 last year. Motley Crue's book The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band emerged in 2002.

On the podcast last week, Corabi told hosts Ralph Sutton and "Big Jay" Oakerson, "I think this is part of the reason why Nikki is so butthurt with me right now, for the last 10 years or so."

Butthurt — one word — means to get "offended and upset, especially in a way that is silly or unreasonable," according to the Cambridge English Dictionary.

Corabi continued, "But I wasn't taking slag out of the book. I was like, 'Hey, it's a good read!' … And to be honest with you, I've never done — people laugh, but I've never done cocaine, meth, heroin. Like none of that shit. So when [an interviewer] asked me — I don't know if the guy was baiting me or what the deal was – he asked me a question. And I said, 'Well, parts of The Dirt were colored,' right? Absolutely colored. And I said, 'So I would imagine…'"

Corabi added, "I didn't mean it to be a dig, and [Sixx] took offense to it. And I sent him an email back because we had this little beef via email. And he sent me this thing, and he's like, I don't appreciate you fucking slag in my book and blah, blah, blah. And I just told him, 'Did you read the whole interview?' That's all. And then the second thing I said was, 'Why do you give a fuck about anything I have to say?'"

Perhaps the ex-Motley Crue vocalist is still bent about his small role in the band's 2019 biopic, The Dirt, based on the book. In it, he's portrayed by YouTube singer Anthony Vincent. "I think I'm in the movie 20 seconds," Corabi complained in an interview last year.

It's not the first time the former Motley Crue member —who has also performed in The Dead Daisies, Ratt and other rock acts — has taken issue with the movie. Elsewhere last year, Corabi said his portrayal was "incredibly stupid."

In The Dirt, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee is played by Machine Gun Kelly, the rapper-turned-rocker who totally transformed to look the part. Douglas Booth portrays Sixx, Iwan Rheon plays Mick Mars and Daniel Webber plays Neil.

Next week, Motley Crue start their twice-postponed "Stadium Tour" with Def Leppard. Neil recently returned to performing after falling off stage and breaking his ribs during a solo show. Last year, Crue reportedly sold the rights to their song catalog for $150 million.

Look at Corabi's full interview with SDR below.

John Corabi Appears on The SDR Show - June 3, 2022