Gregg Allman’s Solo Debut ‘Laid Back’ Getting Deluxe Edition

A pair of Gregg Allman reissues are due next month.

The late rocker's 1973 solo debut, Laid Back, and his 1974 live album, The Gregg Allman Tour, will be released on CD, digital and vinyl on Aug. 30.

Laid Back, which includes Allman's hit version of "Midnight Rider," arrives as part of a two-CD Deluxe Edition that fills out the first disc with early mixes of all eight songs. A second disc contains Allman's demos, outtakes, rough mixes and a solo live version of the Allman Brothers Band's "Melissa" recorded at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y., on April 13, 1974.

While promoting Laid Back, Allman performed two nights at New York's Carnegie Hall and a third at the Capitol Theatre with a 24-piece orchestra and the band Cowboy. Highlights from those dates were released on The Gregg Allman Tour, which has been out of print on vinyl since 1987.

In addition to songs from Laid Back and Allman Brothers classics like "Dreams" and "Stand Back," Allman covered "Turn on Your Love Light" and "I Feel So Bad" on the album. Cowboy, which featured Allman Brothers Band keyboardist Chuck Leavell, also perform two songs, "Time Will Take Us" and "Where Can You Go?"

You can check out the track listings below. Pre-ordering Laid Back comes with an immediate download of Allman's demo version of Jackson Browne's "These Days," which you can also listen to below.

Gregg Allman, 'Laid Back' Deluxe Edition Track Listing

Disc One

1. "Midnight Rider"

2. "Queen of Hearts"

3. "Please Call Home"

4. "Don’t Mess Up a Good Thing"

5. "These Days"

6. "Multi-Colored Lady"

7. "All My Friends"

8. "Will the Circle Be Unbroken"

9." Midnight Rider" (Early Mix)

10. "Queen of Hearts (Early Mix)"

11. "Please Call Home (Early Mix)"

12. "Don’t Mess Up a Good Thing" (Early Mix)

13. "These Days" (Early Mix)

14. "Multi-Colored Lady" (Early Mix)

15. "All My Friends" (Early Mix)

16. "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" (Early Mix)

Disc Two

1. "Never Knew How Much" (Demo)

2. "All My Friends" (Demo)

3. "Please Call Home" (Demo)

4. "Queen of Hearts" (Demo)

5. "God Rest His Soul" (Solo Guitar & Vocal Demo)

6. "Rollin’ Stone (Catfish Blues)" (Solo Guitar & Vocal Demo)

7. "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" (Solo Guitar & Vocal Demo)

8. "Multi-Colored Lady" (Solo Guitar & Vocal Demo)

9. "These Days" (Solo Guitar, Piano & Vocal Demo)

10. "Shadow Dream Song" (Solo Guitar & Vocal Demo)

11. "Wasted Words"

12. "These Days" (Alternate Version with Pedal Steel Guitar)

13. "Multi-Colored Lady" (Rough Mix)

14. "These Days" (Rough Mix)

15. "God Rest His Soul" (Rehearsal)

16. "Midnight Rider" (Rehearsal)

17. "Song for Adam / Shadow Dream Song" (Solo Guitar & Vocal Demo)

18. "Melissa" (Live at the Capitol Theatre)

'The Gregg Allman Tour' Track Listing

Disc One

1. "Don't Mess Up a Good Thing"

2. "Queen of Hearts"

3. "Feel So Bad"

4. "Stand Back"

5. "Time Will Take Us"

6. "Where Can You Go?"

Disc Two

1. "Double Cross"

2. "Dreams"

3. "Are You Lonely for Me Baby"

4. "Turn On Your Love Light"

5. "Oncoming Traffic"

6. "Will the Circle Be Unbroken"