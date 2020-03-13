Allman Brothers Veterans Play New York City: Videos and Set List

Members of the Allman Brothers Band’s final lineup performed a reunion show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden last night to celebrate the original group’s 50th anniversary.

Billed as the Brothers, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge, Reese Wynans, Jaimoe and Duane Trucks delivered a 24-song set that opened with “Don’t Want You No More” and closed with "Whipping Post."

Keyboardist Chuck Leavell appeared as special guest during eight of the tracks.

You can watch videos from the concert and see the full set list below.

Watch the Brothers Perform ‘Don’t Want You No More’

Watch the Brothers Perform ‘Mountain Jam'

It was the first time the band had performed together since the Allmans’ final concert in 2014. Original members Gregg Allman and Butch Trucks both died in 2017.

“We had all talked about doing a final show at Madison Square Garden, which never came to fruition,” singer and guitarist Haynes explained when the concert was announced. “What a great way to honor 50 years of music and fulfill that wish at the same time."

“From the Fillmore East to the Beacon, NYC has always been a spiritual home for the Allman Brothers," guitarist and singer Derek Trucks added. "So, it only feels natural to honor uncle Butch, Gregg, Berry [Oakley], Duane [Allman] and all the other brothers and sisters we have lost along the way here at MSG. I'm excited to get to play these songs with Jaimoe and the Brothers one last time to celebrate 50 years of this music.”

The Brothers, Madison Square Garden, New York, 3/10/20

1. “Don’t Want You No More”

2. “It’s Not My Cross to Bear”

3. “Statesboro Blues”

4. “Revival”

5. “Trouble No More”

6. “Don’t Keep Me Wondering’”

7. “Black Hearted Woman”

8. “Dreams”

9. “Hot ‘Lanta”

10. “Come and Go Blues”

11. “Soulshine”

12. “Stand Back”

13. “Jessica”

14. “Mountain Jam”

15. “Blue Sky”

16. “Desdemona”

17. “Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More”

18. “Every Hungry Woman”

19. “Melissa”

20. “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed”

21. “No One Left to Run With Anymore”

22. “One Way Out”

23. "Midnight Rider"

24. "Whipping Post"

Watch the Brothers Perform ‘Statesboro Blues'

Watch the Brothers Perform ‘Soulshine'

Watch the Brothers Perform ‘Jessica'