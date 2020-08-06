Great Magic At Good Nature With Leon Etienne

Let "America's Rock Illusionist," Leon Etienne blow your mind with up-close sleight-of-hand magic this weekend at Good Nature Farm Brewery & Tap Room.

An open to the public show has not happened since March 2020, so it's about time for this to happen says, Etienne:

I’m really looking forward to entertaining people this weekend. I’m hopeful that this show will help people take there mind off the current state of our world and bring them some wonder, joy, and laughter. We will maintaining and practicing good safe social distancing and following all governmental guidelines...People will not be on stage with me, we're going to do a lot of visual eye-candy.

Join Leon as he presents his LIVE Magic Show, in-person and socially distant at 4 PM in the Beer Garden at Good Nature Farm Brewery & Tap Room, 1727 New York t2B, Hamilton, New York. This will be fun for the entire family during the unique summer of 2020!

Ticket prices range from $10.00 to $15.00. If possible, please purchase in advance at www.magicatgoodnature.eventbrite.com.

Etienne was a finalist on NBC's America's Got Talent in 2014, since then, he has sold out venues worldwide including hometown favorites like the Stanley. He has fooled Penn & Teller on the CW's "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," he used his wizarding skills on the SYFY Channel's "Wizard Wars" and wowed Jimmy Fallon and millions of viewers on "Late Nite."