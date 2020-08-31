Did You See Utica’s Leon Etienne In The Binge Movie?

When you watch The Binge, keep an eye out for our good friend Leon Etienne!

American High’s latest movie filmed in Syracuse is “The Binge,” starring Vince Vaughn, and it's now streaming on Hulu. We were surprised and excited to see our favorite illusionist in the comedy. Leon tells us, "it's always been a dream and career goal to be cast in a Hollywood film. To have it be one starring Vince Vaughn was the icing on the cake."

I was in Syracuse doing an interview to promote an upcoming CNY show. That same day The Binge Director, Jeremy Garelick, and Executive Producer Will Phelps was there to promote their Hollywood backed Syracuse movie studio. They were outside the studio waiting for their interview, and when they heard I was a magician, they stood up and watched my interview and the magic I was performing through the studio window. They were freaking out! They loved the magic. When I walked out of the studio, they told me how much they enjoyed my performance and asked if I'd like to be cast in a Hollywood movie starring Vince Vaughn. I thought it was a joke. After I realized it wasn’t, I didn’t need to think about it or even ask how much it paid (which it did), I immediately said yes. Two hours later, I was on set creating customized magic tricks for a major Hollywood film. It was an amazing day. Working with the prop department, I created four or five tricks. We filmed them all. Each custom trick I created received amazing reactions from the cast and crew. Jeremy and Will did not want me to tell the cast and crew I was a magician. They wanted everyone to think I was another actor so that when the tricks came out, their reactions were genuine and in the moment. It worked beautifully.

In the TV and Movie business, most of what you film will be cut in the editing room. This was no different. I’m happy with the end result. It is a dream come true. I’m happy to have a small part in a pretty fun film. I’m already in talks with Jeremy and Will to work on other projects they have in the pipeline. I’m very much looking forward to working with them again.

New York Upstate reports 'The Binge' was the Syracuse bureau’s biggest film to date with 2,000 extras, 50-60 local crew members. While looking for Leon, you'll see local locations such as:

Onondaga Lake Parkway

Carnegie Library

Hanover Square

Clinton Square

a house in the village of Liverpool

Village Burger

a bridge in Van Buren

the Greater Syracuse Soundstage(formerly known as the nanofilm hub in DeWitt),

former A.V. Zogg Middle School in Liverpool, now known as Syracuse Studios.

'The Binge' is about a 12 hour period when all drinking and drug laws are abolished. Three high school seniors must navigate their way through the chaos of the evening to get to the ultimate party that will change everything for them. The Comedy was directed by Jeremy Garelick (”The Break-Up”) and written by Jordan VanDina.

Leon was a finalist on NBC's America's Got Talent in 2014. Since then, he has sold out venues worldwide, including hometown favorites like the Stanley. He has fooled Penn & Teller on the CW's "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," he used his wizarding skills on the SYFY Channel's "Wizard Wars" and wowed Jimmy Fallon and millions of viewers on "Late Nite."

Leon Etienne

Leon Etienne on the movie set of 'The Binge'

Leon Etienne on the movie set of 'The Binge'

Leon Etienne on the movie set of 'The Binge'

Leon Etienne on the movie set of 'The Binge'

Leon Etienne on the movie set of 'The Binge'

Leon Etienne on the movie set of 'The Binge'

Leon Etienne on the movie set of 'The Binge'

Leon Etienne on the movie set of 'The Binge'

Leon Etienne on the movie set of 'The Binge'

Leon Etienne on the movie set of 'The Binge.'