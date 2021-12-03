A man from Grand Gorge, New York is dead after State Police say he ended up in a stream in his pickup truck.

Troopers were called to State Route 42 in the Greene County town of Lexington at approximately 8:11pm on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 for a report of a Ford-150 in a stream with an unconscious operator.

Greene County paramedics were the first to arrive on the scene and had determined that the operator of the truck was dead.

The New York State Police believe that the driver was headed north on State Route 42 in "Lexington when the vehicle left the roadway off the east shoulder." The truck then hit a utility pole and came to rest in a creek.

The driver has been identified by police as 53-year-old Douglas Cronk.

Authorities say that the crash is still under investigation.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is largely based on a written release from New York State Police. No additional information is available at the time of this posting.]

