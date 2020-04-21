Governor Cuomo is proposing hazard pay for the essential workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout Central New York, essential workers are not just staffing hospitals, they're keeping us safe, stocking grocery store shelves and keeping the limited economy running. They also put themselves at risk every day.

In his daily briefing, Governor Cuomo proposed a 50% federal pay increase or bonus for these key workers. "Essential public workers are the ones on the front lines every day carrying us through this crisis, and we must ensure their efforts and sacrifice are appropriately recognized," Governor Cuomo said.

"This crisis is not over yet, and as long as these workers continue to work and expose themselves to the virus, they should be properly compensated. I am calling on the federal government to provide hazard pay to these frontline workers and give them a 50 percent bonus because they are the true heroes in this crisis."

Governor Cuomo points out 1/3 of frontline workers come from low-income households, and 41% of frontline workers are people of color.

There is no indication as to whether this bonus will be made reality for the thousands of front line workers across Central New York and the state.

