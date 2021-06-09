Got Milk? American Dairy Association is Making Sure Everyone has a Glass of Hope

Any guess on what the most requested and least donated item is at Food Banks? The answer is milk. Because of its perishable nature, milk is hard for pantries to store and distribute. The American Dairy Association Northeast and Price Chopper/Market 32 stores are joining with dairy farmers in Utica and the Mohawk Region to Fill a Glass With Hope.

With summer break about to hit for schools, many children will lose their access to nutritious meals and dairy products. The Fill a Glass With Hope program asks you to "round up" when buying groceries at Price Chopper/Market 32. You may think what can a few cents do? It does a lot, $1 provides eight servings or about a half gallon of milk to a family in need.

By working with local farmers and food banks, 100% of your donation stays in the Utica and Mohawk Valley region, a fact not lost on local farmers like Audrey Donahue at ATRASS farm in Clayville.

Our family farm works hard every day to produce nutritious, wholesome milk. We take our responsibility, as all farmers do, to feed families, not only in our community but across the nation, very seriously.

The program began in 2015 and to date has donated more than 35,000 gallons of milk to food banks. New York Ag Secretary, Richard Ball says by working with other state programs like Nourish NY, the effort helps families in need and New York's 4,000 Dairy farmers.

The Fill a Glass with Hope initiative provides us a way to further those efforts and give back to our communities and to our dairy farmers. I encourage everyone to buy a gallon of milk and make a donation to this great cause during Dairy Month.”

Read more about Fill a Glass with Hope and make a donation online at American Dairy.com

From 19th Century Cow & Hay Barn to Spectacular Bed & Breakfast in Ilion This 10,578 sq. ft, 6 bedrooms and 7-1/2 baths converted barn is on 32 picturesque acres of woodlands with numerous trails, and three spring-fed ponds perfect for swimming, fishing, and skating.

Trot Inside Jaw Dropping $100 Million Equestrian Estate in Westchester New York Trot into a stunning $100 million equestrian estate set amid winding roads, apple orchards, rolling hills, ancient stone walls, woodlands, and ponds, with sweeping vistas of the Westchester countryside.