Does Google Track Utica Users In Incognito Mode?

Do you ever wonder if Google tracks Utica, Rome, and Syracuse users using "Incognito Mode" while searching the internet? Google got hit with a $5 billion proposed class-action lawsuit this week dealing with just that.

The New York Post reports that plaintiffs in this lawsuit are accusing Google of illegally invading the privacy of millions of users by tracking their internet use even when they browsed in “incognito” mode.

Google has said it will defend itself against the claims, with a spokesperson saying the browser “clearly states” that websites “might be able to collect information about your browsing activity” when a new Incognito tab is opened."

The complaint said the proposed class likely includes “millions” of Google users who since June 1st of 2016. The lawsuit is seeing at least $5,000 in damages per user for violations of federal wiretapping and California privacy laws.

Reuters is reporting that Google tracks this data to help Google learn about users’ friends, hobbies, favorite foods, and shopping habits.

Google “cannot continue to engage in the covert and unauthorized data collection from virtually every American with a computer or phone,” the complaint said."

Watch A Timelapse Of Google Satellite Photo’s Of Central New York

Have you seen the new Timelapse from Google? It allows you to check out a time lapse of different satellite photos over the years. TimeLapse is a global, zoomable video that lets you see how the Earth has changed over the past 32 years. It is made from 33 cloud-free annual mosaics, one for each year from 1984 to 2016, which are made interactively explorable by Carnegie Mellon University CREATE Lab's Time Machine library, a technology for creating and viewing zoomable and pannable timelapses over space and time. It all works using Google Earth and wonderful photos over the years.