Old iPhones Must be Updated or They Won’t Connect to the Internet

If you have an older iPhone or iPad get that update done now.

If you are anything like me and you wait until the last minute to update your iPhone, the clock is ticking and if your not careful you may lose the internet, according to the Daily Mail.

Apple has made an announcement that older iPhone users need to install the latest software update by Sunday at 12 a.m. or they will not be able to connect to the internet.

Apple says the reason for the possible cutoff is because of a GPS clock reset that took place back in April. The reset happens every 19 years and could have something to do with the time change, which happens early Sunday morning.

When it happened back in April, Apple notified users that they would need to update their software with the deadline arriving at midnight on Sunday.

They said that the following devices need to be updated, iPhone 5, iPhone 4S, iPad 2, iPad Retina Display, 4th gen iPad. Any device operating with iOS 10.3.4 and iOS 9.3.6. Any iOS released after this will stay connected to the internet and will not need to upgrade.

If you do not complete the update Apple says that users will reportedly have to connect the phone to a computer and upgrade it manually.