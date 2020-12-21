New York State Police have arrested the Grinch who stole gift cards from a food pantry at a local church.

44-year-old Jeremy Harris of Richfield Springs, New York was charged with burglary, grand larceny and 39 counts of criminal possession of stolen property. He's accused of stealing about $2,500 worth of Price Chopper gift cards from the Church of Christ Uniting, meant to be given to those who need it most during the holidays.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Several members of the public contacted the State Police with tips after seeing the New York State Police’s plea for help. An investigation led troopers to the arrest of Harris on December 15.

During the holiday season we all need to be vigilant in securing personal belongings and packages, in cars, on porches or even inside homes. If you see any crime being committed at any time you can possibly receive a cash reward by anonymously reporting those crimes to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.