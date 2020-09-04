Good News Center Hosting Back To School Supply Drive

The Good News Center is asking Central New Yorkers to help kids have a successful school year.

Many kids will not have access to a normal school year due to Covid19, so especially this year donations are needed for all types of school supplies. All donations will benefit the Thea Bowman House of Utica, that’s helps support children in our local community.

Here's a list of what they are looking for:

Pencils/Pens/Erasers/Sharpeners Notebooks/Paper/ 3 Ring Binders Folders Crayons/Markers Glue/Glue Sticks Hand Sanitizer

Please drop off donations to the Good News Center anytime Mon-Fri 8am-4:30pm. All donations are tax deducible and will be used for local children in need.

About Thea Bowman House

The Thea Bowman House's mission is to provide a safe, nurturing environment to enable culturally diverse children and families to achieve their full potential. Thea Bowman House is built on Agape: unconditional love.

Since 1986, our organization has served low-income, at-risk children and families in the Utica community. We provide quality care to some of our community's most vulnerable children and youth in the hope of breaking the cycle of poverty through a structured program of educational and social enrichment."

You can read more on them here.

