The Central New York family is trying to pick up the pieces of their life after a tragic incident that took place in Montana over the weekend.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family. As of this posting $87,000 has been raised.

Pompey, New York residents 39-year-old David Siau and his daughter, 18-month-old McKenzie Siau, suffered fatal injuries following an attack in a village near Glacier National Park in Montana. Police say 37-year-old Derrick Amos Madden shot at and ran into the family with a vehicle on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

According to a written release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Madden drove near the family and crashed his vehicle into a tree. Police say that he then got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the family with a shotgun. Madden shot at 40-year-old Christy Siau while she was running away with the toddler McKenzie in her arms.

Four other family members were present at the time. Siau's wife, Christy, and his sister Christina were wounded in the attack but officials say their physical injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Two of David and Christy Siau's other children were present but were able to run out of the path of the attacker.

Christina Siau, with whom Madden had a previous relationship, fought him during the attack and fatally stabbed him.

The fundraiser has been established by Bethany Siau, a resident of Manlius, New York and David and Christina's sister. According to a posting on the page the funds will be used to help pay the medical bills of Christina and Christy. Funds are also being accepted through the Pompey Community Church.

According to a written release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office "Madden was in a prior relationship with Christina Siau and was suffering from mental health issues."

The incident remains under investigation.

