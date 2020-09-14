Go See Letchworth State Park: The ‘Grand Canyon of the East’

The "Grand Canyon of the East" is only three hours from Utica.

Although you could spend a night at the Glen Iris Inn or some of the cottages inside the park, it's another of our suggested day trip destinations in our Explore CNY series. Letchworth is just south of Rochester. But, as you arrive at the western gate (one of the park's four) in Mount Morris, remember this: you've still got a 16-mile ride to reach the scenic falls area at the other end of the park.

Yes, Letchworth State Park is THAT big. Here are some great pics:

A few other factoids:

The park spans over 14,000 acres

The gorge is about 600 feet deep

The three main waterfalls are between 70 and 107 feet tall

Cell phone service inside the park is spotty at best

Hot air balloon rides are part of the attraction

Letchworth has been named by USA Today as the #1 state park in the U.S. (2015) and the best New York State attraction in 2017. The park is named for William Pryor Letchworth, a charitable businessman who purchased an intial 190 acres of land in 1859 and built as his homestead what is now the Glen Iris Inn.

Entry admission to the park is $10 per vehicle and well worth the fee.