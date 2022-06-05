Glowing Sparkles In Your Yard? You Might Be Frightened To Know What It Is!

Do you have visitors at your house? I don't mean family and friends. I am talking about animals. Every once and a while at night, when we pull in the driveway, our headlights catch the reflection in the eyes of deer or maybe a fox. It's kinda cool and kinda creepy at the same time.

Have you ever seen the same reflection in your grass? Yes, on the ground, thousands of sparkly little lights glowing back at you. Do you know what that is? What i am about to show you might blow your mind.

Sparkles in your yard at night? What could it be? My first thought would be Firefly or lightning bugs? Nope that's not it. What you are seeing is something you know is there but you probably had no idea there were this many and that their eyes would shine back at you. You are seeing the eyes of spiders! Watch the videos below.

According to All Things Nature, there are around 21 quadrillion spiders alive in the world today! That means that there are approximately 1 million spiders per acre. I live on 8 acres so there could be 8 million spiders in my yard and if the light hits them just right their eyes will sparkle back at you.

Millions of spiders in your yard seems insane doesn't it? If you are afraid of spiders, what I am about to show you might freak you out. A few years ago the Useful Widget YouTube channel revealed a way to light them up in your yard. Check this out.

Shine a light in your backyard tonight. You might be surprised what you see.

