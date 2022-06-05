Founding Bon Jovi Bassist Alec John Such Dead at 70

Founding Bon Jovi bassist Alec John Such has died of unknown causes at age 70.

Before departing in 1994, Such played on the band's first five studio albums, including the multi-platinum smashes Slippery When Wet, New Jersey and Keep the Faith.

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi revealed the news via social media. "We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such," read his statement. "He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other through him. He was a childhood friend and brought Richie [Sambora] to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We'll miss him dearly."

The heavy workload required by the band's massive success was the main reason Such departed at the height of their fame. "I was a good 10 years older than the rest of the band," he told the Asbury Park Press in 2000 (as reported by Variety.) "I started to get burned out. It felt like work, and I didn't want to work. The reason I got into a band to begin with is because I didn't want to work."

At the band's 2018 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Such had nothing but good things to say about his former bandmates. "These guys are the best. We had so many great times together and we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for those guys. [I] Love them to death and always will."