Proposed Laws Could Change Gun Ownership Rules In New York

On the heels of the tragic shooting In Buffalo on May 14th and the mass school shooting in Texas just 10 days later, lawmakers in New York are looking to change the gun laws in the state.

Governor Kathy Hochul along with New York state Democrats presented a package of gun reform bills that would make major changes to gun laws in the state.

Get our free mobile app

10 bills were introduced in both the New York Assembly and Senate by lawmakers that call for tightening the gun laws in New York

.The Governor stated that the mass shooting was a key reason for these changes.

"Within the last month, two horrific mass shootings in Buffalo and in Texas have rattled this nation to our core and shed a new light on the urgent need for action to prevent future tragedies," Hochul said. "New York already has some of the toughest gun laws in the country but clearly we need to make them even stronger."

One of the biggest changes being called for is to raise the age limit for people to buy semi-automatic rifles. Currently, you have to be 18 to buy an assault rifle, the new bill would raise the age limit to 21.

Another proposed bill would require all information to be shared between state, local and federal agencies when guns are used in crimes and require all new guns produced to be micro-stamped with a unique id.

One proposed bill would make it illegal for anyone who is not in law enforcement or security to buy body armor.

Another bill calls for making threats about mass casualty events a crime and one bill proposed expanding the "Red Flag" law and increasing the list of people who are banned from purchasing guns based on personal history.

At Least 10 People Dead, Mass Shooting At Tops On Jefferson In Buffalo

Robb Elementary School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas May 24, 2022 At least 19 were killed in the worst school shooting in the United States in almost a decade.