Massive Log Cabin Along With Land For Sale In Wyoming County

If you dream about heading out to the woods and being lost on your own land and away from the city life, there is a massive log cabin that is up for sale that will give you all of that and so much more.

Currently listed on Zillow for $750,000, this log cabin comes with over 21 acres of land and features a pond right in your backyard.

This house would be perfect to live in and rent out the other home on the land to make money or just use it for a family vacation no matter the size of your family.

There are 4 residences in 3 buildings plus a pole barn, a “bunkhouse”/shed, a gazebo, and a covered dock on a stocked pond with a fountain located on the property. Overall the property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The main house also has an open room with a balcony that could be used for a 3rd bedroom, pushing the number of bedrooms to seven if needed.

Plus with the purchase of the property, the new owner will also get all the furniture, appliances, equipment, propane tanks, gas tanks, power tools, hand tools, a gator, 4 ATVs, lawnmowers, chain saws, blowers, pretty much everything on the property that is not a personal item of the current owners.

The buildings are relatively new being built-in 2002. Most of the land that comes with the property is wooded and perfect for trails or hunting.

4156 Wing St, Bliss, NY 14024 Amazing log cabin and lots of land for sale in Wyoming County

