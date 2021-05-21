Glimmerglass Festival to Expand Capacity for 2021

The Glimmerglass Festival, the summer opera and musical theater festival in Cooperstown, New York, has announced plans for the summer of 2021 in the wake of its 2020 season cancellation due to COVID-19.  They will be expanding its attendance limits thanks to new guidance from New York State regarding COVID-19 restrictions. Attendees are required to either have the COVID-19 vaccine or proof of a negative COVID-19 test 14 days before the Festival In addition, a mask will be required at all times except when eating.

The Festival is also expanding with the addition of a brand new outdoor stage.  As most people know, the Festival usually showcases its performances in the historic and intimate 915-seat lakeside theater just north of the Village of Cooperstown.  The new custom built stage will be located on the Festival grounds.

“We have re-imagined the Glimmerglass experience for the 2021 season,” said Francesca Zambello, Festival Artistic & General Director. “While this move outdoors is primarily for the health and safety of our company members, audience members and community, it is in harmony with what people love about Glimmerglass — innovative art and performances in a beautiful location. We are extremely grateful to Andrew Martin-Weber for making this outdoor stage possible, and we look forward to bringing amazing performances to you from the Andrew J. Martin-Weber Lawn Stage.”

Another of the many new exciting additions to the Festival's 2021 season is the world premiere of The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson, a new work about the founder of the National Negro Opera Company. The season will also feature Gods and Mortals, an event featuring works of Wagner, and To the World, a concert of musical theater favorites.

The Glimmerglass Festival is a real crown jewel in the cultural life of Otsego County.  All of us at Townsquare Media wish them the best, and congratulations on returning for this new season!

