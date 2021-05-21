Cuomo: Vaccine Needed For Travel From New York To Other ‘States’

Gov. Cuomo dropped a major bombshell about trying to travel across the United States.

On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced seven new pop-up vaccination sites at airports in New York City, White Plains, Albany, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo.

The sites will be open for walk-in vaccinations on a first-come, first-served basis utilizing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"We are getting creative once more by bringing the vaccine to our airports," Cuomo said. "This vaccine is the best weapon that we have to defeat COVID, and we will go anywhere we need to get more shots into people's arms. If you are traveling through or working at one of these airports or just happen to be passing through and you still need to get vaccinated, I encourage you to make time to get your shot so we can finally defeat this virus."

The sites will be open from Monday, May 24 to Friday, May 28 at the following airports:

Westchester County Airport

JFK International Airport

LaGuardia Airport

Albany International Airport

Syracuse Hancock International Airport

Greater Rochester International Airport

Buffalo Niagara International Airport

While promoting the pop-up vaccination sites at airports Cuomo dropped a major bombshell. He believes states across the country and countries will require you to prove you've been vaccinated to enter.

"Make sure wherever you're going that you are vaccinated. And that vaccination is going to be required by more and more countries and states to allow access to visitors, you watch," Cuomo said. "So it's another reason to get it done."

Cuomo also believes more businesses across New York State will require you to prove you're vaccinated to enter.

"If you are vaccinated, there are more opportunities for you. You're going to see venues opening up with vaccinated sections and unvaccinated sections. And you're going to have more of a chance to participate in activities and resume life. If you are vaccinated, You're going to a bar, you're going to a restaurant, you have your vaccine. You can take (your mask) off. You want to go to a bowl game, you have a better chance of getting in because you're vaccinated. So there are practical reasons in life," Cuomo added.

