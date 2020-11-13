Give the Gift of Central New York With The Local Box

Give the gift of central New York this holiday with The Local Box, filled with products from several local business owners.

Local businesses are struggling to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Now more than ever, it's important to shop local. The Local Box is a great way to support local businesses owners, share your love of your community with family and friends for the holidays and do it all online, from the comfort and safety of your home.

The Local Box includes:

-A 3x3 inch box of Fine Chocolates from Minty’s Candies and Treats in Norwich

-Handmade Bead Garland from Greenery And Gold in Norwich

-Antique decorative book from C.S. Miller Books in Norwich

-A pair of Earrings from Linsey Layne in Sherburne

-A 2 oz. bottle of Lavender Linen Spray from Hillcrest Lavender Farm in Sherburne

-A 9 oz. Farmhouse Christmas Soy Candle from Chasing Quinn Candle Co in Norwich

-A 4 oz. Comfort and Joy Soy Candle from Chasing Quinn Candle Co in Norwich

-A handmade crocheted Candle Coaster from Tookey’s Treasures in Norwich

A limited number of boxes will be available. Here’s a peek of the amazing local small businesses who are a part of this collaboration.

Photo Credit - Chasing Quinn Design

You can order the Local Box at Etsy.com. And if you’re from central New York, don’t forget to use LOCALSHIP coupon code to waive the shipping charges.