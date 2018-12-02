The New York Giants were able to fend off an unlikely rally in the final two minutes - which included a recovered onside kick, a penalty in the end zone and a reverse running back TD pass on the final play of regulation - and eventually beat the Chicago Bears 30-27 in overtime at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

New York got a defensive touchdown in the game's opening minute on an interception off Bears' backup QB Chase Daniel - filling in for a second consecutive week for Mitch Trubisky. Daniel was intercepted twice on the day, and had trouble handling snaps and holding on to the ball under pressure. He fumbled four times on the game, including twice on the team's final possession of OT.

Saquon Barkley paced the Giants' offense with 125 rushing yards. Eli Manning threw a touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr, and Beckham hooked up on a 49-yard touchdown pass to Russell Shepard as the Giants built a 24-17 lead late in the third.

Not to be outdone, the Bears had a trick up their sleeve as well, saving it for the most crucial time. With 3 second remaining in the fourth and the Bears down 7, Chicago ran a reverse to Tarik Cohen who threw a one-yard TD pass to Anthony Miller to force overtime.

The Giants got a field goal from Aldrick Rosas in OT (Rosas was 3-3 on the day including a 57-yarder) and the Giants D was able to stop on Chicago's ensuing possession to seal the win.

Cohen, the Bears' second option in the backfield, had a huge day finishing with 12 catches for 156 yards, a touchdown pass and 30 yards rushing.

The Giants have won 3-of-4 to improve to 4-8 on the season.

The Bears drop to 8-4 but still lead the NFC North.