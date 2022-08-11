Football Is Back! How Do I Watch NFL Preseason Games This Year?
The NFL Preseason is here! But how can you watch your favorite teams?
It's time to fire up the grill, grab your friends, and get ready for some football. The 2022 NFL Preseason is ready to kick-off and the starters, backups, and coaches alike are ready to take the field.
Being that it is the preseason, not all games are easily able to be televised and watched during the season. Typically, New York sports fans would get localized games, but the preseason is different.
If your T.V. station is "in-market", which none are in Central or Upstate New York, it will be broadcasted on their channel. Anyone out of market has to find other ways to watch, unless it's being played on the NFL Network.
Check out the full list below of each game for the next three weeks to try and watch your team!
Week 1
Thursday, August 11th
- Giants @ Patriots - 7 PM - NFL Network
- Titans @ Ravens - 7:30 PM - Local Broadcast
Friday, August 12th
- Falcons @ Lions - 6 PM - NFL Network
- Browns @ Jaguars - 7PM - Local Broadcast
- Cardinals @ Bengals - 7:30PM - Local Broadcast
- Jets @ Eagles - 7:30 PM - Local Broadcast
- Packers @ 49ers - 8:30 PM - NFL Network
Saturday, August 13th
- Panthers @ Commanders - 1:00 PM - Local Broadcast
- Chiefs @ Bears - 1:00 PM - NFL Network
- Colts @ Bills - 4:00 PM - NFL Network
- Seahawks @ Steelers - 7:00 PM - NFL Network
- Dolphins @ Buccaneers - 7:30 PM - Local Broadcast
- Saints @ Texans - 8:00 PM - Local Broadcast
- Cowboys @ Broncos - 9:00 PM - NFL Network
- Rams @ Chargers - 10:00 PM - Local Broadcast
Sunday, August 14
- Vikings @ Raiders, 4:25 PM.; NFL Network
Week 2
Friday, August 19
- Panthers @ Patriots - 7 PM - NFL Network
- Saints @ Packers - 8 PM - local broadcast
- Texans @ Rams - 10 PM - NFL Network
Saturday, August 20
- Broncos @ Bills - 1 PM - NFL Network
- Lions @ Colts - 1 PM - Local Broadcast
- Commanders @ Chiefs - 4 PM - NFL Network
- Steelers @ Jaguars - 7 PM - Local Broadcast
- Raiders @ Dolphins - 7 PM - Local Broadcast
- 49ers @ Vikings - 7 PM - Local Broadcast
- Buccaneers @ Titans - 7 PM NFL Network
- Cowboys @ Chargers - 10 PM - NFL Network
Sunday, August 21
- Eagles @ Browns - 1 PM - NFL Network
- Bengals @ Giants - 7 PM - NFL Network
- Ravens @ Cardinals - 8 PM - FOX
Monday, August 22
- Falcons @ Jets - 8 PM - ESPN
Week 3
Thursday, August 25
- Packers @ Chiefs - 8 PM - NFL Network
- 49ers @ Texans - 8 PM - Amazon Prime
Friday, August 26
- Bills @ Panthers - 7 PM - local broadcast
- Seahawks @ Cowboys - 8 PM - NFL Network
- Chargers @ Saints - 8 PM - local broadcast
- Patriots @ Raiders - 8:15 PM - local broadcast
Saturday, August 27
- Jaguars @ Falcons - 3 PM - NFL Network
- Rams @ Bengals - 6 - NFL Network
- Bears @ Browns - 7 PM - local broadcast
- Commanders @ Ravens - 7 PM - local broadcast
- Eagles @ Dolphins - 7 PM - local broadcast
- Cardinals @ Titans - 7 PM - local broadcast
- Buccaneers @ Colts - 7:30 PM - local broadcast
- Vikings @ Broncos - 9 PM - NFL Network
Sunday, August 28
- Giants @ Jets - 1 PM - NFL Network
- Lions @ Steelers - 4:30 PM - CBS
The good news for streamers, is DirecTV Stream and fuboTV both will allow you to watch local channels (with in-market games), along with the NFL Network and national broadcasts. Even better, both offer free limited trials!