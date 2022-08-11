Football Is Back! How Do I Watch NFL Preseason Games This Year?

The NFL Preseason is here! But how can you watch your favorite teams?

It's time to fire up the grill, grab your friends, and get ready for some football. The 2022 NFL Preseason is ready to kick-off and the starters, backups, and coaches alike are ready to take the field.

Being that it is the preseason, not all games are easily able to be televised and watched during the season. Typically, New York sports fans would get localized games, but the preseason is different.

If your T.V. station is "in-market", which none are in Central or Upstate New York, it will be broadcasted on their channel. Anyone out of market has to find other ways to watch, unless it's being played on the NFL Network.

Check out the full list below of each game for the next three weeks to try and watch your team!

Week 1

Thursday, August 11th

Giants @ Patriots - 7 PM - NFL Network

Titans @ Ravens - 7:30 PM - Local Broadcast

Friday, August 12th

Falcons @ Lions - 6 PM - NFL Network

Browns @ Jaguars - 7PM - Local Broadcast

Cardinals @ Bengals - 7:30PM - Local Broadcast

Jets @ Eagles - 7:30 PM - Local Broadcast

Packers @ 49ers - 8:30 PM - NFL Network

Saturday, August 13th

Panthers @ Commanders - 1:00 PM - Local Broadcast

Chiefs @ Bears - 1:00 PM - NFL Network

Colts @ Bills - 4:00 PM - NFL Network

Seahawks @ Steelers - 7:00 PM - NFL Network

Dolphins @ Buccaneers - 7:30 PM - Local Broadcast

Saints @ Texans - 8:00 PM - Local Broadcast

Cowboys @ Broncos - 9:00 PM - NFL Network

Rams @ Chargers - 10:00 PM - Local Broadcast

Sunday, August 14

Vikings @ Raiders, 4:25 PM.; NFL Network

Week 2

Friday, August 19

Panthers @ Patriots - 7 PM - NFL Network

Saints @ Packers - 8 PM - local broadcast

Texans @ Rams - 10 PM - NFL Network

Saturday, August 20

Broncos @ Bills - 1 PM - NFL Network

Lions @ Colts - 1 PM - Local Broadcast

Commanders @ Chiefs - 4 PM - NFL Network

Steelers @ Jaguars - 7 PM - Local Broadcast

Raiders @ Dolphins - 7 PM - Local Broadcast

49ers @ Vikings - 7 PM - Local Broadcast

Buccaneers @ Titans - 7 PM NFL Network

Cowboys @ Chargers - 10 PM - NFL Network

Sunday, August 21

Eagles @ Browns - 1 PM - NFL Network

Bengals @ Giants - 7 PM - NFL Network

Ravens @ Cardinals - 8 PM - FOX

Monday, August 22

Falcons @ Jets - 8 PM - ESPN

Week 3

Thursday, August 25

Packers @ Chiefs - 8 PM - NFL Network

49ers @ Texans - 8 PM - Amazon Prime

Friday, August 26

Bills @ Panthers - 7 PM - local broadcast

Seahawks @ Cowboys - 8 PM - NFL Network

Chargers @ Saints - 8 PM - local broadcast

Patriots @ Raiders - 8:15 PM - local broadcast

Saturday, August 27

Jaguars @ Falcons - 3 PM - NFL Network

Rams @ Bengals - 6 - NFL Network

Bears @ Browns - 7 PM - local broadcast

Commanders @ Ravens - 7 PM - local broadcast

Eagles @ Dolphins - 7 PM - local broadcast

Cardinals @ Titans - 7 PM - local broadcast

Buccaneers @ Colts - 7:30 PM - local broadcast

Vikings @ Broncos - 9 PM - NFL Network

Sunday, August 28

Giants @ Jets - 1 PM - NFL Network

Lions @ Steelers - 4:30 PM - CBS

The good news for streamers, is DirecTV Stream and fuboTV both will allow you to watch local channels (with in-market games), along with the NFL Network and national broadcasts. Even better, both offer free limited trials!

