With both teams having young quarterbacks to look after, the Giants and Jets are looking to get them protection.

Both teams selected offensive linemen in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

After some speculation that they would trade out of the fourth overall pick, the Giants dug their heels in to select Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas. The move will immediately improve an offensive line that has to protect Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

Another quarterback-running back duo that will be breathing a sigh of relief are the Jets' Sam Darnold and Le'Veon Bell after the team selected Louisvill tackle Mekhi Becton at number ten overall.

The 6'7", 364-pound Becton wowed scouts with a 5.11 40-yard dash, an absurd mark for someone his size.