An erotic Christmas lights display in Oswego County with a giant johnson and naughty stripper is getting lots of attention. And not all of it is good.

Joe Smith placed a 30 foot Johnson on his front lawn, complete with blue balls. Something he's done for the last few years. But this year, Smith added a naughty stripper that he found on the side of the road and a candy cane stripper pole. "I made it custom just for her," joked Smith.

Credit - Joe Smith

The provocative display started on the roof after a dare a few years ago. Smith moved it to the front lawn last year. "It got more attention on the ground than it did on the roof."

Most people think the display is funny but there are still a few who complain. "It's mainly people who have kids which I understand," said Smith. "But it's freedom of expression. It's the same as putting up the F Biden flags. There's nothing anyone can do about it. It's my own right and if someone doesn't like it, they can go around."

Credit - Joe Smith

In addition to the erotic display, Smith and his friends take pictures wearing nothing but a reindeer sock for provocative Christmas cards. "When we were taking the pictures over the weekend a car slowed right down in front of us. We all just smiled and waved."

Credit - Joe Smith

Several cops stopped by last year, but Smith says it wasn't to complain. "They loved it. They even liked the cards we gave them," he joked.

Smith will be handing out those special cards again this year to anyone who stops by. "I'll be there on Friday, December 3 if people want to see the lights and get a Christmas card."

Where is this Christmas display? "The address is the best part," said Smith. "It's on 8 Ball Road in Hasting, New York. You can't miss it."

And you can't make that up. A giant lit up Johnson, with blue balls, on Ball Road. There's even a Blue Balls on Ball Facebook page.

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple.

Take Enchanting Winter Stroll Through the Adirondack Wild Lights Take an enchanting stroll through the Adirondacks when the forest comes to life. Lights and music turn The Wild Center into a winter wonderland.