Get Up Close and Personal With Giraffes at The Wild Animal Park

Want to get up close and personal with a giraffe? You can at The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango.

Meet Jase and Jasmine during an off season giraffe encounter at The Wild Animal Park. You can feed and touch the giraffes during the half hour encounter. Keep in mind all interaction is on the giraffes terms. "This is a fun, educational and hands on learning experience and everything is done safely and with the giraffes best interest in mind."

TSM

TSM

A giraffe encounter for 1-2 people is $150, 3-4 is $200. Each additional person over 4 people is $50. There is a max of 6 people. There is no age limit but children must be accompanied by an adult.

You can also meet Stella and Stanley for a sloth encounter.

Photo Credit - The Wild

The sloth encounter costs $150 for 2 people. Up to 4 people it's $200. Each additional person is $50 with the maximum of 6 people. "The age limit is 6 and older and children must be accompanied by an adult," says Rounds. "Waivers must be signed as well."

Or how about a baby hippo? Yeti is a 1 year-old Pygmy Hippo that loves to eat sweet potatoes. You can help feed him and learn all about Pygmy Hippos during your encounter with a trained keeper. You'll even get a painting to take home, crafted by Yeti himself.

Photo Credit - The Wild Animal Park

You can book your half hour up close and personal encounters. You can even purchase a gift certificate for that animal lover on your Christmas wish list.