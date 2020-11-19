Get Paid $2,500 To Watch 25 Christmas Movies

Times are tough right now. Maybe you need some extra cash. One company wants to pay you $2,500 to watch Christmas movies.

Reviews.org is looking for a "Chief Holiday Cheermeister." What's that you ask? The Chief Holiday Cheermesiter will watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days. So, you'll watch movies and get paid for $2,500.

Along with that huge paycheck, you'll receive annual subscriptions to the following: Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now.

What are the requirements?

You must be 18 years old, and eligible to work in the U.S. You must have a device capable of streaming. You must agree to watch all 25 movies within 25 days. Once your done with the movies, you have to fill out a short survey.

What will you watch?

You’ll be able to pick the 25 movies you’ll be watching, but they do provide a suggested guide including:

Home Alone

Frosty the Snowman

The Santa Clause

Elf

Klaus

A Christmas Story

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rise of the Guardians

The Polar Express

A Christmas Carol

The Holiday

Christmas with the Kranks

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Arthur Christmas

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1967)

The Grinch (2018)

Miracle on 34th Street

It’s a Wonderful Life

Jingle All the Way

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Deck the Halls

Love Actually

Last Holiday

Four Christmases

The Muppet Christmas Carol"

How To Apply

They're accepting applications now through December 4th. You can apply online here.