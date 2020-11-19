Get Paid $2,500 To Watch 25 Christmas Movies
Times are tough right now. Maybe you need some extra cash. One company wants to pay you $2,500 to watch Christmas movies.
Reviews.org is looking for a "Chief Holiday Cheermeister." What's that you ask? The Chief Holiday Cheermesiter will watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days. So, you'll watch movies and get paid for $2,500.
Along with that huge paycheck, you'll receive annual subscriptions to the following: Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now.
What are the requirements?
You must be 18 years old, and eligible to work in the U.S. You must have a device capable of streaming. You must agree to watch all 25 movies within 25 days. Once your done with the movies, you have to fill out a short survey.
What will you watch?
You’ll be able to pick the 25 movies you’ll be watching, but they do provide a suggested guide including:
Home Alone
Frosty the Snowman
The Santa Clause
Elf
Klaus
A Christmas Story
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Rise of the Guardians
The Polar Express
A Christmas Carol
The Holiday
Christmas with the Kranks
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Arthur Christmas
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1967)
The Grinch (2018)
Miracle on 34th Street
It’s a Wonderful Life
Jingle All the Way
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Deck the Halls
Love Actually
Last Holiday
Four Christmases
The Muppet Christmas Carol"
How To Apply
They're accepting applications now through December 4th. You can apply online here.