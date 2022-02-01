What the heck is WORDLE everyone is addicted to and will it still be free now that's it's been sold to a major company?

WORDLE is a word game that has become so popular the New York Times just bought it. The question now is, will we have to start paying for the daily addiction?

The goal of the game is to guess a daily 6 letter WORDLE in 6 tries or less. After each guess, the color of the tiles changes to show how close you are. Green is for a correct letter. Yellow is for the right letter but in the wrong spot.

Josh Wardle created the latest craze that became bigger than he ever imagined. "I suppose that isn't much of a feat given I made the game for an audience of one," Wardle tweeted. Now that it's been purchased by the New York Times, it'll move to the paper's website.

"I've long admired the NYT's approach to their games and the respect with which they treat their players. Their values are aligned with mine and I'm thrilled they will be stewards of the game moving forward."

Will players have to start paying to play the game? Wardle says it will continue to be free and he's working with the New York Times to make sure wins and streaks will be saved. Good news for anyone on a hot streak.

Thank God! I haven't missed a WORDLE since I started playing a few weeks ago.