How George Lopez Helped Sammy Hagar and Eddie Van Halen Reconnect

Sammy Hagar has given more details of his reconciliation with Eddie Van Halen, revealing that comedian George Lopez played a pivotal role in getting the former bandmates talking again.

"I reached out to Eddie because… George Lopez, the comedian, who I've known for a long time and who also is dear friends with Eddie, calls me up and says, 'Sammy, I need you to call Eddie. I played golf with him. He's not doing good,'” the Red Rocker recalled during a conversation with St. Louis radio station KSHE 95.

Lopez went on to inform Hagar that Eddie loved him, but was “disappointed” that he hadn’t reached out.

“'I reached out to all these people. I reached out to Alex [Van Halen]. I didn't have Eddie's contact number,” a defensive Hagar insisted. “So George says, 'Here's his number. Call him.'”

When Eddie picked up the phone, it was quickly like old times again, the guitarist even jokingly asking Hagar, 'What took you so long?'”

“It was just one big love fest from then on,” the Red Rocker remarked. “That was back in the beginning of the year, before COVID. So, yeah, we've been texting and talking about Wolfie [Eddie's son, Wolfgang] and his new record, and about us and the things we did and how great the stuff is."

Hagar previously said hearing of Van Halen’s death "was like getting hit by a freaking Mack truck,” but the singer took some solace in knowing he made peace with the guitarist before his death.

"It was a tough one. But if I wouldn't have contacted Ed and we buried the hatchet like that and became friends again, I'm not sure how I could have taken it,” Hagar acknowledged. “It would have been devastating."

Listen to Hagar's full interview below.