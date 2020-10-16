Accident on NYS Thruway Between Utica, Westmoreland

Traffic snarled to a stop on the New York State Thruway Friday morning as emergency crew responded to an accident.

Just before 7:00 a.m., both westbound lanes between Utica and Westmoreland were closed and backed-up due to the accident. Travelers reported a tractor trailer through a guard rail. It is unclear if other vehicles were involved.

But, one lane had been re-opened as of 7:20 a.m.

No word yet on the severity of the crash, or if anyone was injured.

Motorists also report a backup of traffic along Route 233 in Westmoreland, which leads to the Exit 32 interchange on the Thruway.

