Bruce Springsteen Releases Full ‘Letter to You’ Trailer

Bruce Springsteen has released a two-minute trailer for his upcoming documentary Letter to You, which premieres Oct. 23 on Apple TV+.

The film was shot while he recorded the album of the same name with the E Street Band, and contains full performances of 10 tracks, along with scenes from the studio as they worked. A press release calls the result “a tribute to the E Street Band, to rock music itself and to the role it has played in Springsteen’s life.”

In the trailer, Springsteen is seen telling his bandmates: “The greatest thrill of my life is standing at that microphone with you guys behind me. Let’s do it.”

“I’m in the middle of a 45-year conversation with the men and women I’m surrounded by," he explains in the clip. "The years of playing together have created an efficiency in the studio. Ideas tumble around the room, confusion often reigns. And then, suddenly, dynamite. … Age brings perspective, and after all these years, my friends, wherever you are, you’re the reason we’re here.”

You can watch the trailer below.

The Letter to You album – which will also be released on Oct. 23 – is Springsteen's first with the E Street Band since 2014, and the first time they’ve recorded extensively live in the studio together since 1984’s Born in the U.S.A.

“All the songs from the album came out of it, in perhaps less than 10 days," Springsteen said recently. “I just wandered around the house in different rooms, and I wrote a song each day. I wrote a song in the bedroom. I wrote a song in our bar. I wrote a song in the living room.”