Sunshine Mills has recalled 18 brands of pet food sold at many Utica/Rome retailers, including Dollar General, Tractor Supply, PetSmart, Walmart, and more, as it was made with corn that contained high levels of aflatoxin.

The initiated recall was September 2, 2020, after an investigation determined that corn-based pet food products produced between April 3, 2020, and April 5, 2020, may contain corn with elevated levels of aflatoxin, a naturally occurring mold by-product from the growth of Aspergillus flavus and can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities.

According to the FDA, pets with aflatoxin toxicity (aflatoxicosis) may show illness symptoms, including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, diarrhea, and in some cases, death. A veterinarian should see pets experiencing any of these symptoms after consuming the recalled products.

The recalled pet food was distributed in retail stores within the United States. Retailers who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull any remaining inventory from their shelves.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discontinue using the product and return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7 AM to 4 PM Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.

FAMILY PET MEATY CUTS BEEF CHICKEN & CHEESE FLAVORS PREMIUM DOG FOOD

HEARTLAND FARMS GRILLED FAVORITES BEEF CHICKEN & CHEESE FLAVOR

PAWS HAPPY LIFE BUTCHER’S CHOICE DOG FOOD

WHISKERS & TAILS ADULT RECIPE COMPLETE DOG FOOD

TOP RUNNER PREMIUM DOG FOOD

THRIFTY ADULT DOG FOOD

SPROUT PUPPY

SPROUT MAINTENANCE

SPROUT HI-PROTEIN

SPROUT BITES & BONES

SPORTSMAN’S PRIDE MAINTENANCE ADULT FORMULA DOG FOOD

RIVER BEND DOG FOOD SELECT

RIVER BEND DOG FOOD BASIC NUTRITION

RETRIEVER BITES & BONES ADULT COMPLETE NUTRITION SAVORY CHICKEN

PRINCIPLE SUPER PREMIUM NATURAL DOG FOOD BREEDER PACK

PET EXPERT ALWAYS FIT FORMULA

PAWS HAPPY LIFE NUTRITIONALLY COMPLETE DOG FOOD

OLD GLORY DOG FOOD HEARTY BEEF & CHICKEN FLAVOR

HUNTER’S SPECIAL FARM & RANCH RECIPE SUPER CHUNKS DOG FOOD

HUNTER’S SPECIAL DOG FOOD MAINTENANCE FORMULA

HUNTER’S SPECIAL DOG FOOD HI ENERGY FORMULA

GOOD DOG BRAND DOG FOOD HI-ENERGY FORMULA

FIELD TRIAL COMPLETE NUTRITION PREMIUM DOG FOOD

CHAMP MINI CHUNK DOG FOOD BEEF AND CHICKEN FLAVOR