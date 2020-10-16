18 Brands Of Dog Food Sold In Utica-Rome Recalled Due To Toxic Mold
Sunshine Mills has recalled 18 brands of pet food sold at many Utica/Rome retailers, including Dollar General, Tractor Supply, PetSmart, Walmart, and more, as it was made with corn that contained high levels of aflatoxin.
The initiated recall was September 2, 2020, after an investigation determined that corn-based pet food products produced between April 3, 2020, and April 5, 2020, may contain corn with elevated levels of aflatoxin, a naturally occurring mold by-product from the growth of Aspergillus flavus and can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities.
According to the FDA, pets with aflatoxin toxicity (aflatoxicosis) may show illness symptoms, including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, diarrhea, and in some cases, death. A veterinarian should see pets experiencing any of these symptoms after consuming the recalled products.
The recalled pet food was distributed in retail stores within the United States. Retailers who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull any remaining inventory from their shelves.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discontinue using the product and return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7 AM to 4 PM Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.
- FAMILY PET MEATY CUTS BEEF CHICKEN & CHEESE FLAVORS PREMIUM DOG FOOD
- HEARTLAND FARMS GRILLED FAVORITES BEEF CHICKEN & CHEESE FLAVOR
- PAWS HAPPY LIFE BUTCHER’S CHOICE DOG FOOD
- WHISKERS & TAILS ADULT RECIPE COMPLETE DOG FOOD
- TOP RUNNER PREMIUM DOG FOOD
- THRIFTY ADULT DOG FOOD
- SPROUT PUPPY
- SPROUT MAINTENANCE
- SPROUT HI-PROTEIN
- SPROUT BITES & BONES
- SPORTSMAN’S PRIDE MAINTENANCE ADULT FORMULA DOG FOOD
- RIVER BEND DOG FOOD SELECT
- RIVER BEND DOG FOOD BASIC NUTRITION
- RETRIEVER BITES & BONES ADULT COMPLETE NUTRITION SAVORY CHICKEN
- PRINCIPLE SUPER PREMIUM NATURAL DOG FOOD BREEDER PACK
- PET EXPERT ALWAYS FIT FORMULA
- PAWS HAPPY LIFE NUTRITIONALLY COMPLETE DOG FOOD
- OLD GLORY DOG FOOD HEARTY BEEF & CHICKEN FLAVOR
- HUNTER’S SPECIAL FARM & RANCH RECIPE SUPER CHUNKS DOG FOOD
- HUNTER’S SPECIAL DOG FOOD MAINTENANCE FORMULA
- HUNTER’S SPECIAL DOG FOOD HI ENERGY FORMULA
- GOOD DOG BRAND DOG FOOD HI-ENERGY FORMULA
- FIELD TRIAL COMPLETE NUTRITION PREMIUM DOG FOOD
- CHAMP MINI CHUNK DOG FOOD BEEF AND CHICKEN FLAVOR