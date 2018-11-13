Gas Prices Falling In New York And The Northeast

Here's some good news when it comes to filling up at the gas pump.

According to AAA Northeast, every state in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, including New York, is selling gasoline for under $3 a gallon.

New York state's average price for a gallon of self-serve, regular is $2.90.

That's three cents lower than last week and 10 cents lower than last month.

The average price in the Utica-Rome area is $2.87 a gallon.

AAA Northeast General Manager Ed Welsh says as consumer demand continues to drop and refinery maintenance wraps up, average gas prices nationally and statewide are expected to drop even more.

Even though we're expecting record travel numbers over the Thanksgiving holiday, industry experts believe prices could drop even lower, said Welsh. "The reasons? We have a glut of gas on the global market and crude oil is selling under $65 a barrel, a rare occurrence this year."