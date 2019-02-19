Gas Prices Down But May Start To Rise

Gasoline price are down one cent a gallon this week according to AAA Northeast.

AAA's latest survey of prices in New York finds self-serve regular unleaded averaging $2.48 a gallon. That's 15 cents higher than the national average.

The Utica-Rome average is $2.45 a gallon.

A year ago at this time, the average price in New York was twenty seven cents higher at $2.73 a gallon.

“Although we are doing better at the pump as of late, Crude oil prices have continued their ascent in recent days, due to a growing belief that global supplies are tightening,” said Ed Welsh, Regional General Manager, AAA Northeast Affairs. “The start of refinery maintenance season plus the increased demand that comes with milder weather could start to pull pump prices higher over the coming weeks.”