AAA: More Than 54 Million Americans To Travel For Thanksgiving

Scott Olson, Getty Images

AAA is predicting over 54 million Americans will be traveling 50 miles or more from home for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

That's a nearly five-percent increase over last year and the most since 2005.

AAA Northeast General Manager Ed Welsh says the vast majority of travelers -- 48.5 million --- will be going by car.

“Consumers have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season: higher wages, more disposable income and rising levels of household wealth,” said Welsh.  “This is translating into more travelers kicking off the holiday season with a Thanksgiving getaway, building on a positive year for the travel industry.”

Welsh says higher gas prices aren't keeping travelers home.

The national average of $2.62  gallon is 20 cents higher than a year ago and the highest Thanksgiving price in four years.

The Thanksgiving holiday period is defined as Wednesday, November 21st to Sunday, November 25th.

