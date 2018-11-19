AAA: More Than 54 Million Americans To Travel For Thanksgiving

AAA is predicting over 54 million Americans will be traveling 50 miles or more from home for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

That's a nearly five-percent increase over last year and the most since 2005.

AAA Northeast General Manager Ed Welsh says the vast majority of travelers -- 48.5 million --- will be going by car.

“Consumers have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season: higher wages, more disposable income and rising levels of household wealth,” said Welsh. “This is translating into more travelers kicking off the holiday season with a Thanksgiving getaway, building on a positive year for the travel industry.”

Welsh says higher gas prices aren't keeping travelers home.

The national average of $2.62 gallon is 20 cents higher than a year ago and the highest Thanksgiving price in four years.

The Thanksgiving holiday period is defined as Wednesday, November 21st to Sunday, November 25th.