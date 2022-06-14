Zogby Poll Shows New Yorkers Are Eager for Voting Reform
Pollster John Zogby's recently completed poll for Unite NY shows that New Yorkers are looking for voting reform, they're leaning towards Gov. Kathy Hochul, but they're not ready to give her a free pass.
"While Governor Kathy Hochul could be poised for a solid victory electing her to her current position as New York’s chief executive, voters in New York are not prepared to write her a blank check for the next four years," said Zogby.
• While 58% of New Yorkers support the Governor, 51% feel the state is not heading in the right direction, according to Zogby's findings.
• Almost half (47%) reported crime and public safety as the top issue (up from 37% since January)
• And just below two of five (38%) stated taxes and the budget are the second most important issue that the next Governor needs to address immediately (slightly up from 36% since January).
According to Zogby's poll results, New Yorkers want reform when it comes to voting. He said voters are also eager for term limits and the majority are looking for open primaries.
Zogby said while most New Yorkers are focused on the upcoming elections, the poll clearly shows that state residents want things fixed. The most recent controversy over failed redrawn congressional and state district lines resulted in an erosion of confidence towards government. Zogby said the poll results showed "there should also be a focus on how to fix what is widely perceived to be a broken system of the way things get done in New York. Unite NY and John Zogby Strategies will continue to track the sentiment of voters to see if the momentum for reform continues, grows, or declines in the coming months," he said.