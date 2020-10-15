Free Trick-or-Treating Halloween Day In Rome at Wagner Farms

Wagner Farms Event Center, located at 5841 Old Oneida Road in Rome, best known for its live music, fabulous sunflower fields, corn mazes, and wagon rides, is saying thank you to the community with a free Halloween daylight trick-or-treating event.

Wagner Farms Event Center offers free trick-or-treating for the kids during the day on Halloween in the Corn Maze.

Some of our sponsors have teamed up with us to offer candy to those children 16 years and younger while maintaining outdoor social distancing and having fun while doing so. Our non-spooky actors will dish out candy along a dedicated walking path in our maze, one-way traffic only for this event. Children are welcome to come dressed in their costumes and partake in the event with their parents guiding the way. [Wagner Farms Event Center]

The event is free for the public as Wagner Farms thanks everyone in advance for making 2020 a record-breaking year for the newly established Event Center. After this daytime event, they will be offering adults 17 and over a special last call haunted corn maze event. Fee applies for the evening event.

If you had a blast this year, be sure to pick up a VIP Season Pass for only $25.00 each. The pass gives you unlimited access to all events and activities during the 2021 season.

Don't miss out on the fun! Wagner Farms, located at 5841 Old Oneida Road in Rome.

*All the trails and mazes at Wagner Farm are 12 feet wide for social distancing.