Police Need Help Finding Missing Jefferson County Teen

Have you seen this missing teen in Jefferson County? Police are asking for your help finding her.

New York State Police are searching for 16-year-old Savannah Ostrom who was last seen on October 14th at her residence in the town of LeRay.

Savannah is a Hispanic teen who is 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has brown eyes, and dark brown hair.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Savannah Ostrom, they are asked to contact 911 or State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.