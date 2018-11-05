Free Rides to Central New York Polls on Election Day

New York State has had one of the nation's worst records when it comes to voter turnout. In the 2016 presidential election, 57% of eligible voters in the Empire State cast ballots, ranking New York a dismal 41st out of 50 U.S. states. In the most recent mid-term election, voter turnout was only 34% in New York, and the 2017 New York City mayoral primary produced a stunningly low 12 % turnout.

You really have no excuse for not voting in this day and age. (Unless, maybe you DO have an excuse? ) As for transportation to and from the polls in 2018, there even more options than ever to "get out the vote," and to get out TO the polls to vote. Ride sharing services Uber, which we told you about last month , and Lyft will offer free transportation. And another outlet, Citizens Action, a volunteer group, will also drive you free of charge.

Although some changes have been made, New York's voting laws are still antiquated and restrictive. Here's a great recent piece from The Atlantic summing up New York's problematic voting procedures.

If you need transportation to the polls, here are some options:

Contact Uber online .

Contact Lyft online .

Call Citizens Action at 315-542-9680.

Here's the good news for mid-term Election Day this Tuesday, November 6, 2018: It should be unseasonably warm, with temperatures possibly reaching the 60s in Central New York .

And here's the bad news for this Election Day: There's a 100% chance of rain throughout the day.

So, if you don't have transportation, avail yourself of one of the options above. Or, call a friend. And...maybe bring an umbrella.